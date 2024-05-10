Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Lowered to $53.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 222,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,927. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.24%. The company had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $379,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.