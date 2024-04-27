Truist Financial Corp Buys 8,195 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $100,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 155,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock traded up $18.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.56. 681,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,156. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.12. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $415.00. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

