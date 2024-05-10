EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. Invests $353.68 Million in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,006,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,683,000. Permian Resources makes up 70.2% of EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,685,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,575 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 240,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 81,052 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PR. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,214,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,733. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

