WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Cut to C$235.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$244.00 to C$246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins raised their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$237.08.

TSE WSP traded up C$3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$219.03. 137,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,497. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$218.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$200.69. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$166.75 and a 1 year high of C$230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.8118923 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

