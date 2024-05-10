Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $14.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $757.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $794.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $801.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.88 and a 1-year high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.76.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

