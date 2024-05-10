Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 2.2% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $110,972,000. Oikos Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,600,000 after purchasing an additional 992,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 905,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 2,393,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,624. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

