Ark Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $149.99 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003123 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,726,388 coins and its circulating supply is 180,727,170 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

