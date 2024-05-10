Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $16.25 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after purchasing an additional 489,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,106,000 after purchasing an additional 299,649 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26,852.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,920,000 after purchasing an additional 274,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 700,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,687,000 after acquiring an additional 186,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.55. 1,546,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.21.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

