Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $18.87 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in CSX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CSX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.38. 7,831,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,139,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

