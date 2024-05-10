Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys 10,500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,843,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726,316. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

