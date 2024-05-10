Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.73. 1,818,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.25. The firm has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $458.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

