Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in United Rentals by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3 %

URI stock traded up $8.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $698.13. 352,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,845. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.91 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $683.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.69.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,384. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

