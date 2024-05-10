Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 15.6% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.05. 1,921,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,768. The stock has a market cap of $387.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.40 and its 200-day moving average is $240.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

