Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $153.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.44. The company had a trading volume of 421,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,076. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

