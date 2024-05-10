Paul C. Saville Sells 300 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NVR Price Performance
NVR stock traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7,677.97. 10,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7,750.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,084.05.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,851,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NVR by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,385,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
