Paul C. Saville Sells 300 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVR stock traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7,677.97. 10,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7,750.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,084.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,851,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NVR by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,385,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

