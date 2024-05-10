Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$58.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.22.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 0.0 %
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile
CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.