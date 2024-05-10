Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$58.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.22.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 0.0 %

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$46.23. 109,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,286. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$40.52 and a twelve month high of C$54.60. The company has a market cap of C$7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.65.

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.