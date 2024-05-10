Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises 1.9% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 374,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -219.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

