Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Organogenesis had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $109.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Organogenesis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Organogenesis Trading Up 34.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. 3,318,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,770. The stock has a market cap of $403.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

