Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Position Decreased by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 1.5% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,265,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,337,000 after acquiring an additional 562,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 587,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 539,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,272,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,231,000 after buying an additional 510,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 567,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.