Morgan Stanley Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $66.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FOUR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE:FOUR traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.44. 2,267,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,739. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.07.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,031,000 after purchasing an additional 881,216 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,520,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $34,108,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $38,879,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.