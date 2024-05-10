Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.87. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 56,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $665,444.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 604,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 56,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $665,444.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 604,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,743.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,314,950 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,179 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 203.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.