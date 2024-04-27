PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.96. 14,190,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,031,016. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

