Insider Buying: Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Buys $145,911.06 in Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $145,911.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,079,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,942,013.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,274 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $353,648.04.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,573 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $217,603.49.

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 120,304 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,563,952.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,529 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $269,340.48.

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,022 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $26,043.36.

On Thursday, April 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,738 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,046,246.40.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Shares of HQL opened at $13.82 on Friday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 494,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 209,708 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 106,539 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 338,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 322,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 86,671 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 89.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 272,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 128,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

