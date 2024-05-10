Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells $95,555.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $95,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 0.4 %

WOW opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 41.90%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

