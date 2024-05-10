Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 107.29% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 132,789 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zeta Global by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Zeta Global by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.