Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director Sells $181,255.23 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.5 %

R opened at $127.40 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $112.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 62.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

