Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director Sells $181,255.23 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
R opened at $127.40 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $112.23.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 62.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
