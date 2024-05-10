American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells $128,450.00 in Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMT stock opened at $186.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 18.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in American Tower by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 215,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 31,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

