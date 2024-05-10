Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.77.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Sabra Health Care REIT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT
Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance
NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17.
About Sabra Health Care REIT
As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sabra Health Care REIT
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.