Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

