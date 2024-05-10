Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Buys 2,100 Shares

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$231,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan bought 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$109.90 per share, with a total value of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$43,998.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 3,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$396,000.00.

Shares of MRG.UN stock opened at C$16.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.94. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$13.08 and a twelve month high of C$17.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$608.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRG.UN. TD Securities cut their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

