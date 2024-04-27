Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 171 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.8% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 12,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,289,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.