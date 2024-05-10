United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $13.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 68.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 317.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

NYSE UNFI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

