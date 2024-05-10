Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $222,875.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $222,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,244,560.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 25.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

