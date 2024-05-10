Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $222,875.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $222,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,244,560.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.74.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 25.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
