Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.39. Adient has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Adient by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Adient by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Adient by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

