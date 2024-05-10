Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Price Target at $21.47

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.47.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 99,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after buying an additional 413,082 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL opened at $14.57 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 2.53.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

