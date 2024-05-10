Analysts Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target at $117.83

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.83.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,285,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,386,000 after buying an additional 89,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after acquiring an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,062,000 after purchasing an additional 140,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $123.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.82.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

