Callan Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 151,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.