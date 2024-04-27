Callan Capital LLC Sells 11,279 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $50.11.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

