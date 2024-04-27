Callan Capital LLC Purchases 69,848 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,848 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after buying an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 309,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 157,346 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

