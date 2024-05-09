Sprott Inc. (SII) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

SII stock traded up C$1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$57.39. 49,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,028. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$38.43 and a 12 month high of C$58.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.6029823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

