VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CFO)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CFO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.81. 9,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,690. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
