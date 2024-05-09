VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:QQQN)

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of QQQN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.31. 26,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,153. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.
About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF
