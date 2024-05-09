VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Plans Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0162 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VFLO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 78,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,039. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $304.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
