VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Plans Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0162 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFLO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 78,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,039. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $304.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.