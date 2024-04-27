Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Position Decreased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $236.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.72 and a 200-day moving average of $218.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $244.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.