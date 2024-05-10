Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 136.2% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $205,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,136,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,133,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $973,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,624. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,855 shares of company stock valued at $21,084,057 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

