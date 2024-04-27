Callan Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after buying an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,677,502,000 after buying an additional 496,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $168.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $536.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.