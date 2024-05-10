iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,938,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.25. The stock had a trading volume of 99,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,827. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

