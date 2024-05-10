Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 70.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,143 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 6,889.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 563,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 555,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 65.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,020,000 after buying an additional 482,974 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 143.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 753,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after buying an additional 444,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 16.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 302,099 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,681. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

