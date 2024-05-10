Karpas Strategies LLC Has $713,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. 856,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,177. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

