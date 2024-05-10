Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 83,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 33,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NUSC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. 42,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

