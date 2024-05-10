Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,953,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,346,000. Axalta Coating Systems makes up 2.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,847. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.